On Wednesday, December 16, Deputy Jason A. Kriz and Deputy Jessica T. Smith with the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office graduated from the 154th Law Enforcement Basic Class held virtually at the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy. There were twenty-six graduates representing eleven law enforcement agencies.
The training consists of both classroom instruction and practical exercises to include daily physical fitness. Subjects include Laws of Arrest, Search and Seizure, Drug Interdiction, Officer Survival, Cultural Diversity, Courts and Judicial Process, Police Professionalism and DUI/DUID.
“Having Deputy Kriz and Deputy Smith join the sheriff’s office is exciting and I’m proud to have them as part of our team,” said C.O. Balderson, Sheriff. “Both will be a tremendous asset moving forward.”
