Earthcrafters still hasn’t finished The Bounds or the St. John’s St. stormwater project in Warsaw and time is ticking toward a deadline for the town to tap the Department of Housing and Community Development grant that’s supposed to pay for the bulk of that work.
Project delays have forced Warsaw to request two extensions on that funding and Warsaw town manager Joseph Quesenberry isn’t considering a third request as an option. DHCD gets its money from the federal government and when the grant money isn’t being spent, the department gets “a stern look” from the federal level.
The latest “is not a big extension so we have to keep rolling quickly to meet the deadline,” he added.
The problem is that, thus far, neither project has moved quickly.
Problems at The Bounds
Converting the Gannon property into The Bounds was originally supposed to be about a 150-day transformation. Earthcrafters began working on the site in May 2019, and it’s now about a year overdue.
Last month, Warsaw sent a letter notifying the company that it was fired from The Bounds. The document cited the quality of the work, the failure to complete the work and the repeated disregard of the town’s authority regarding timeliness and other matters.
“But per the terms of the contract, the town couldn’t immediately snatch the project away,” Quesenberry explained. Earthcrafters had seven days after to do “substantial work.” Then, the town could evaluate it and decide if it wanted to proceed with the firing.
Quesenberry said that over the course of that week Earthcrafters made favorable progress, which included fixing the sidewalks, curbs and gutters and the entrance. The company also presented a plan to complete the project. So, Warsaw decided to keep them on the job.
“It doesn’t make sense, unless you have to, to switch to another contractor at this point because what remains are ‘little odds and ends,’ and hiring a new contractor would add so much more time to the process,” said Quesenberry. He said although the town currently feels comfortable sticking with Earthcrafters, that doesn’t preclude the town from firing the company in the future. “I’ve done it before and would do it again,” he added.
Tasks that remain on the to-do list include adding speed bumps at the entrances to mitigate runoff, which is expected to address the erosion that’s occurring on the property. Since many of the trees were planted in the wrong places and a lot died, all of them will be removed and new trees planted. More grass seed also has to be sown, and since October is prime planting time, Warsaw agreed that Earthcrafters could delay that work until this month.
James Snelson of Earthcrafters said the company “cannot speculate to the reasons” why Warsaw decided to the send the termination letter.
He said “the excavation of the existing footers delayed the job as those were conditions unknown at the time the project started. The footers were substantially larger than anticipated. There were buried telephone poles, under the footers, acting as pier support, all of which extended the forecasted period of the demolition.”
“However, the work is substantially complete, and will be finished within two weeks,” he said.
Issues with St. John’s
Earthcrafters’ work on St. Johns, which was designed to create a drainage system that brings runoff from Main Street to The Bounds, is another project that’s been fraught with problems and missed deadlines, which Snelson attributes to “engineering issues.”
For example, Warsaw Town Council decided to replace the water lines after the project led to several breaks.
“The old water line was originally installed in 1940 and that ductile pipe had deteriorated and was extremely brittle,” explained Snelson. The work being done, the compaction of the soil, resulted in it breaking. Due to its condition, the town decided to take the proactive actions and replace the pipe since the excavation of the stormpipe and the replacement of the waterline could be done simultaneously.
“The necessary, temporary repairs to the old line and the subsequent replacement was not a result of Earthcrafters’ failure to show due care to complete the work,” he added.
But that wasn’t the only problem. Portions of the road collapsed presenting Warsaw at risk of having a six-figure bill to repair it. Snelson blamed that problem on the soil conditions, which “created a precarious work environment that was unknown at the time of the project being bid, as there was no existing soils analysis to reference prior to the work starting.” As a result, extra excavation and work is necessary to complete that project.
A second reason that Warsaw agreed to allow Earthcrafters to prioritize St. Johns over The Bounds is because the project is having a negative impact on some of the town’s businesses.
Warsaw already issued a $4000 grant to Michelle’s Bakery and a $1750 grant to a nearby beauty salon. And Quesenberry recognizes the town may need to consider additional funding. But he said Warsaw plans to apply all of those costs to the contractor’s damages and get fully reimbursed.
Additionally, Snelson said Earthcrafters is doing its part to help businesses by working to replace and repair parking facilities of those adversely affected by the construction.
“Earthcrafters began paving St. Johns on September 29 as promised and the work at the end of the road from the bakery to Main Street is complete,” Quesenberry confirmed.
As of Monday, Snelson said the project is “substantially complete,” and will also be finished within two weeks, weather permitting.
Stormwater extension deal off the table
In May, it seemed that Earthcrafters’ delays would help the town tick another project off its list. Quesenberry announced the two sides struck a deal whereby the town would forego about $40,000 in late fees and the contractor would run a stormwater extension to the Horn’s Ace Hardware parcel on the corner of Main St. and Richmond Rd. It was projected that without this work-for-fees deal the job could cost the property owner about $100,000.
But that arrangement now appears to be off the table. Snelson said it was not included in the company’s contract with the town.
Quesenberry appears to accept that the company wants to wrap up its two current projects and move on. However, he still expects the contractor to foot the bill. Warsaw plans to have a subcontractor extend the line and tack the costs to Earthcrafters’ liquidated damages from The Bounds.
Were the low bids bargains?
From the foreseen problems to the delays, it raises questions about whether Earthcrafters was qualified for the jobs and whether its low bids were really a bargain.
Quesenberry said the administration has considered some of those issues internally. “And this is our ultimate answer…The next closest bid was $700,000 higher than Earthcrafters. So we wouldn’t even be talking about a project at all if that were the case.
“Did they come in low? Yeah, they did. Were we forced to go with that amount? Yes, we were. Or we couldn’t have done anything. Have they exceeded expectations or even met them? No. They haven’t. But we were sort of in a situation where we had no choice. And even though we have had problems, even though we have had time overruns that are really just inexplicable at this point, we understand that we really didn’t have an option. And I think we have done the absolute best with what we were given,” he said.
With regards to the questions of its ability to handle the project, Snelson said Earthcrafters has over 30 years’ experience and has completed projects equivalent in nature and much larger in scope than those in Warsaw. He said the company bid so low because it had partnerships to recycle the materials removed from the site. The excess dirt, concrete and asphalt materials to be used as millings were later sold and utilized outside the project.
At this point, the $300 per day late fee is still accruing and Quesenberry said the tab is now over $80,000. Earthcrafters didn’t confirm how much it owes in late fees but instead said its “currently in discussion” about damages.
As far as costs to the town, Quesenberry said currently, it has broken even on the projects. But Warsaw may need to “put some skin in the game” and pay up to 10 percent, possibly less. “And some of that may be due to change orders for things we want, such as higher quality concrete we’re considering,” he said.
So, for $2 million worth of projects, the town could chip in $200,000 or less. “And I think [considering] bang for your buck, you cannot find anything better than that,” he said.
“I know it’s been frustrating for everyone, especially us. However, when you see the final results, I think everyone is going to be very pleased,” he added.
