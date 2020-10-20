During the month of October, the Virginia Beta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa is celebrating their founding. This year, they have chosen to honor their founders by presenting “goody baskets” to the School Board Office administration and staff in Essex, Richmond and Westmoreland counties, showing their appreciation for the schools’ work.
Alpha Delta Kappa is an international honorary organization of women educators dedicated to educational excellence, altruism and world understanding. Since 1947, over 125,000 women educators around the world have discovered the many opportunities provided by membership in Alpha Delta Kappa. By using their time and talents, sisters have supported many local altruistic projects including an annual $1000 scholarship. Local projects who have benefited are The Haven, the Food Bank and local food pantries, the Alzheimer’s Association, Christmas Wishes, Relay for Life, etc.
