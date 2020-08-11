On August 3, the Westmoreland County School Board made a decision on what schools will look like this fall.
They “approved an instructional plan that includes 100% remote instruction for the first nine weeks,” stated their Facebook post, late last week.
To make this transition possible for students and parents, the schools will distribute Chromebooks to each student, and Kajeet hotspots to families who are lacking access to the internet. “While we have enough chromebooks for every student, we do not have enough hotspots for everyone,” the post continued. “These Kajeet hotspots are content filtered and will only work with Westmoreland County devices. One hotspot will be available for each household that does not currently have internet access, not each student. These hotspots are not designed to replace your current internet plan since they are filtered, have data limits, and will only work with Westmoreland devices. Please do not check out a Kajeet hotspot if you already have internet access.”
“If you have students at multiple schools you will be able to pick up all of your devices in one day,” the post continued. “Please park in the gravel parking lot by the gym and enter through the back gym doors, not the gym lobby within the school building. Signs will be posted.”
The distribution days will take place in the Montross Middle School gym and the schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, August 12, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Montross Middle School Students
Thursday, August 13, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Washington & Lee High School Students
Monday, August 17, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Cople Elementary Students
Tuesday, August 18, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Washington District Elementary Students
