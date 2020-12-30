The situation at Currioman Landing here in Westmoreland County has been steadily improving since the repairs went underway this year, but as fate would have it, there’s still more to be done. At this month’s Board of Supervisors meeting, County Administrator Norm Risavi spoke for a moment about just what had been going on. The area of Currioman had also cropped up earlier in the night when the VDOT representatives noted that they had fixed a drain pipe in that particular area.
According to Risavi, the ditch on the right-hand side of the road still had water spilling over into the parking lot at the boat landing. What this means is that the parking lot will have to be built up so as to keep it from turning into the wrong kind of waterfront property. At the time of the meeting, Risavi was still getting quotes on how much the project would cost.
“That water rushes down there to such a degree that some of it washes back into the creek to the left of the boat ramp,” Risavi explained, “so we’re trying to expedite the project so that the water doesn’t go down into the parking lot.”
The repairs to the boat landing concluded back around October. The area had undergone a massive amount of erosion before it was finally repaired. For the time being, the county will have contractors giving estimates on how much the parking lot project will cost, which will not only prevent the lot from being inundated, but also keep it from backwashing into the creek to the degree that it has been, which should help with erosion.
