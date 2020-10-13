It would seem that the night of Halloween encountered something that was too scary even for it: COVID-19. Around the country, a fair bit of discussion has been stirring on the subject of whether the time-honored practice of trick-or-treating is safe in the time of the Coronavirus. Over in Montross, meanwhile, the discussion was closed before October even rolled around.
Earlier in September, Town Manager Patricia Lewis acquired a list of guidelines for what the CDC considered to be low, moderate and high-risk activities for trick-or-treating. It goes without saying that staying home was listed as low-risk, going about while taking precautions such as distancing was listed as a moderate risk, while the usual trick-or-treating was determined to be high risk in relation to the others.
According to Lewis, precautions would be difficult to implement for trick-or-treating. “It’d be very hard to do,” she stated. “If you’re preparing goodie bags, wash your hands before, during and after prepping said bags, stopping only at houses where an individual wears a mask and it’s easy to keep a six-foot distance between the hosts and trick-or-treaters, attending a small outside event like a Trunk-or-Treat or visiting a pumpkin patch or orchard.”
This culminated in a decision by the town council in September to essentially cancel trick-or-treating, or at least, not support it. In the lead-up to the decision, Councilman Barker stated, “I don’t think the town should put itself in the position of condoning anything that would be even the slightest risk.”
“I agree,” Councilwoman Carlson chimed in.
