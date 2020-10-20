Virginia Tech is moving off of Richmond County’s Commerce Park property, and the county is preparing to sign a new lease with a new undisclosed agricultural user.
In 2018, Virginia Tech signed a lease with Richmond County for 41 acres and was using the land for planting small grain and soybean plots for research. But recently, the county sold 25 of those acres, “and the remaining 16 acres available to us was no longer needed,” said Mark Owczarsk, assistant vice president for university relations.
So, the school notified the county that it wanted to terminate the lease and Owczarsk said County Administrator Morgan Quicke confirmed the willingness to do so by the end of 2020. But Virginia Tech will keep its projects local, transitioning to land it controls or owns, including 53 acres of university property on Menokin Road and 44 acres that Virginia Tech has now agreed to lease from Douglas and Karen Jenkins.
Meanwhile, Richmond County started advertising for new renters and received two bids. Quicke said the county selected the higher bidder who will now rent the entire 62 acres that are available. That bid winner will take a one-year lease and will have the option to renew it for one year.
However, the land is currently up for sale and under the terms of the contract, if it’s sold while under lease the county will pay the farmer market price for any crops destroyed prior to harvest.
Selling the land is Richmond County’s preferred outcome. Quicke said they would like it to go to businesses that will create jobs and make investments in the county and the Town of Warsaw.
