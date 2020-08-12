On Monday, August 10, the Warsaw Police Department posted a warning on their Facebook page: “Please be aware that several counterfeit $50 bills have been circulating around Warsaw today.”
According to the post, the “bills” were discovered by local banks. “If you have any cash interactions in the coming days and weeks, please be cautious.”
If you come across one of these counterfeit $50 bills, contact the Warsaw Police Department.
This situation is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.