On March 13 the team from River Pools and Spas hosted a Community Clean Up Day to put into action a plan to both help the environment and beautify the town. For a few hours the staff along with family and friends split up, garbage bags in hand, to remove litter and waste from several areas in Warsaw. The town park, several median strips and parking lots through town benefited from the team’s efforts. The result of this collaboration is a cleaner town for the community to enjoy. General Manager, Kacie Butler had this to say: “With summer approaching and people beginning to enjoy the outdoors again, it is important to us as part of this community to not only take responsibility for the wellbeing of our town, but to also teach our children to do the same. That’s why we wanted to make this a family event.” This was the first event in an ongoing effort to demonstrate their mission to make a positive difference in the community.
