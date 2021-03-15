After years of health-related delays, a mistrial and a worldwide pandemic pause, a Richmond County jury on Thursday convicted Michael Veney of 2nd Degree Murder, using a firearm in that murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, shooting from a vehicle and recklessly handling a firearm. The jury recommended 32 years in prison for Michael Veney, as punishment for the 2018 killing of Eduardo “Jay” Garner.
Richmond County Commonwealth’s Attorney Elizabeth “Libby” Trible prosecuted the matter during a trial that lasted four days. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Department investigated the death, and Trible commends the work of Investigator Jim Bruce (former) Investigator Dustin Taylor, and Lieutenant Aaron Conkle of the Department.
A formal sentencing has been scheduled for June 7.
