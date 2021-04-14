The Mayor and Town Council of the Town of Colonial Beach are pleased to announce the hiring of India Adams-Jacobs as its new Town Manager. Adams-Jacobs is a native of Caroline County and currently resides in Glen Allen. She was most recently employed as the Assistant to the City Manager of the City of Petersburg where she successfully resolved years’ old Financial Report Process (CAFR) issues leading to two increases in bond ratings during her tenure and was responsible for securing $10M in infrastructure funding for local infrastructure projects through her legislative affairs efforts.
She also led strategic planning efforts which lead to the adoption of the city’s first strategic plan in more than a decade. In addition to serving with the City of Petersburg, Adams-Jacobs has extensive experience in local government management having served in senior administrative and managerial roles in Delray Beach, Florida, the City of Tacoma, WA and Albemarle County, VA. Adams-Jacobs holds a Master of Public Administration and Local Government Management Graduate Certificate from Virginia Tech. She also holds Bachelor of Science in Public Administration from George Mason University and a Project Management Certificate from the University of Washington Tacoma. She is an active member of ICMA, the International City/County Management Association, serving on the national Local Government Management Fellowship Advisory Board and will serve as one of two Virginia representatives for the Coaching Program Advisory Committee. She serves on the Executive Committee of the VLGMA, Virginia Local Government Management Association and Social Media Committee of the VWLG, Virginia Women Leading Government.
Mayor Robin Schick expressed her pleasure at filling the Town Manager position: “Assisted by The Berkley Group, we had a strong pool of 20 candidates and Mrs. Adams-Jacobs impressed Council with her experience in Economic Development, financial operations and her understanding of Colonial Beach. We look forward to having India lead our town staff. We invite everyone to welcome India and her husband as they contribute to our community.”
Adams-Jacobs stated, “I am incredibly honored and humbled to be chosen to serve the residents of the Town of Colonial Beach as the next Town Manager. I look forward to working alongside the Mayor and members of the Town Council, the talented and dedicated members of staff, and the residents of this great community.”
Adams-Jacobs replaces Quinn Robertson who left the position in November of 2020. Rob Murphy, the Deputy Town Manager, has served as Interim Town Manager since then.
Mayor Schick expressed her appreciation to The Berkley Group and the Town Council for their commitment, passion, and diligence throughout the recruitment process. She added, “I also want to express my and the entire Council’s sincere thanks to Rob Murphy for his leadership and guidance through this transition. He has done a great job, and we are most grateful.”
Adams-Jacobs will begin her duties as Town Manager on Monday, April 26.
