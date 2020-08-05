Town of Colonial Beach, Virginia (CBVA), is recipient of a $10,000 WanderLove Recovery Grant made available to Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs) across the Commonwealth by Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC). Grants are earmarked to help fund tourism marketing recovery initiatives in areas heavily impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 forced the cancellation of town events that attract tourists, thus resulting in decreased visitorship. The WanderLove Recovery Grant will help spark tourism by promoting activities in town and the region that allow for social distancing and access to open spaces.
Located on a peninsula, CBVA is home to the second longest public sand beach in Virginia, spectacular sunrises over the Potomac River and breathtaking sunsets across Monroe Bay. Its natural setting is perfect for those seeking safe, close-to-home destinations. VTC’s WanderLove campaign will enable CBVA to provide leisure travel inspiration for road trip itineraries, including Wine or History, highlighting the Town’s small town, hidden gem charm, such as golf carts and street art; opportunities for outdoor recreation, like boating and birdwatching; and its participation in Virginia’s signature LOVEworks program (CBVA has two LOVEworks!)
“Virginia Tourism is a critical sector of our economy and has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “Getting travelers back on the road and spending money in our cities and towns is one of the fastest ways to inject dollars back into our economy and our communities. The Virginia Tourism Corporation’s DMO WanderLove Recovery Grant gives localities the ability to market their destination as safe and welcoming when visitors are ready to resume travel.”
Tourism and hospitality industries have been among the hardest-hit by the pandemic, experiencing decreased revenue and job loss, along with the temporary closure of many tourism-related businesses. A revived tourism economy can help spur new economic activity and inject critical funds back into Virginia communities.
