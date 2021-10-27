On Saturday, October 23rd, nearly 20 volunteers contributed their time and got their hands dirty planting trees and shrubs to enhance the appearance of the town’s entry corridor on Colonial Avenue. They also stabilized the 14 trees planted along the riverfront earlier in the week by the Department of Public Works. The volunteers were instructed on planting and supervised by Master Gardeners Carol Werle of King George County and Jim Hazzard of Colonial Beach. Mayor Robin Schick and Town Manager India Adams-Jacobs were on hand to thank the volunteers.
The project was funded through support from the U.S. Forestry Service, the VA Department of Forestry and with proceeds from the Downtown Colonial Beach Inc., 2020 Virtual Osprey Festival and other donations. No town funds will be expended on the project.
A mixture of 14 Red Oaks and River Birches were planted along the boardwalk and riverfront to provide shade and continue beautification in that area. Along Colonial Avenue, the six trees planted included Eastern Redbud, Wildfire Blackgum, and Autumn Brilliance Serviceberry and the 11 shrubs were Hidcote St. John’s Wort, Ruby Spice Summersweet, a winter blooming camellia and knockout rose. Altogether they will brighten Colonial Avenue with three seasons of color. All trees are native species or cultivars of native species.
The mission of Downtown Colonial Beach (DCB), the community’s Main Street America affiliate program which mobilized the effort with the town government, is preservation-based development of this historic rivertown’s commercial core. Earlier this year, DCB had succeeded in earning National Historic District designation for the downtown and are kicking off a retail recruitment campaign. For more than five years, the organization had struggled to find a way to introduce landscaping on Colonial Avenue. Based on a study conducted by the Green Infrastructure Institute associated with the University of Virginia and the VA Department of Forestry, the conclusion was that due to structural issues, the only viable means of planting at modest cost would be to be ask owners to permit planting on their properties.
Six civic minded businesses stepped up to the plate and agreed to participate: owners of The Buzz Expresso Bar property, Susan and John Lozinyak; Lenny’s Restaurant; the owner of the Blind Shop property Joyce Gunderson, Patrick Ward CPA, the Beach Service Center and Carter’s Automotive. Thomas Dawes, a homeowner, and the Town Government of Colonial Beach also permitted planting on their properties. The Colonial Beach Community Foundation funded an excavator to dig the large holes needed for the trees and the volunteers did the planting and watering.
Having gotten the ball rolling, Downtown Colonial Beach is hopeful that the Town Government and community organizations will continue the “greening” of Colonial Beach along the lines of the Green Infrastructure Study the Institute completed in the fall of 2020 and continue the color pattern created by this initial planting on Colonial Avenue. For further information, contact Joyce Reimherr, 301-758-9493, Tree Project Coordinator.
