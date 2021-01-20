The Northern Neck Planning District Commission (NNPDC) opened an online survey to assist in collecting views and information for the new Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS). The project is part of the organization’s efforts to capture input and develop priorities that will help improve the conditions for doing business, job opportunities and quality of life for the region. The work is being funded by a CARES Act grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
“We are inviting all businesses from various industries, whether you’re large, small or brand new to take a few minutes to answer the survey,” said NNPDC Executive Director Jerry W. Davis. “The team will aggregate data and opinions collected so you can feel free to speak on issues that are important to your business or non-profit organization.”
The survey will be open through the month of January and can be accessed through this direct link https://www.grellapartnershipstrategies.com/northern-neck-ceds. Over the coming weeks and months, a consulting team that is conducting the survey for NNPDC – Grella Partnership Strategies – will reach out to community members via email to get a wide range of public and private sector input into the plan.
“Public feedback is essential to successful economic development planning projects, not to mention their eventual implementation by the community. Therefore, we look forward to using multiple approaches and techniques to gain extensive input using one-on-one interviews, online surveys, focus groups, webinars, public meetings, and web-based content,” said GPS CEO Mike Grella.
In July of this year, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $365,000 CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to the Northern Neck Planning District Commission, Warsaw, to update economic development plans and fortify programs to assist communities in responding to the Coronavirus pandemic.
For more information about the NNPDC, please visit www.northernneck.us. More information about GPS can be found at www.Grellapartnershipstrategies.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.