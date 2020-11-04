The saga of the town of Montross’ quest for a new water system entered a new chapter last month. On the final week of October, the Montross Town Council met for its monthly meeting, during which Town Manager, Patricia Lewis, gave an update on the state of progress in getting the town’s outdated pipes replaced with something new. Over the course of the month, Resource International had entered the final design phase for their drawings.
The other major hurdle to pass was the acquisition of a bond counsel, which was the major focus of this month’s meeting. It had been brought up back in September, but a public hearing had to be set up before the bond resolution could be adopted. In this case, the bond counsel was for Webster Day, an attorney for the firm of Spilman-Thomas & Battle that Lewis was referred to by the county due to previous experience with him.
The fact that he had also worked with Delaney from the USDA previously was a bonus, as she was primarily who the Town Manager interacted with in regards to the USDA’s grants and loans for funding the new water system.
The bond counsel was unanimously approved once the time to vote arrived, clearing the way for the next steps in the process. The bill from the firm came out to $8,000 for Day’s services, while Resource International is charging $38,593.83 for the design phase. Ultimately, it’s estimated that this pre-build phase will cost something to the tune of $240,000. The council in turn voted to handle the bill by borrowing from their reserves. The benefit of this was that it keeps the town from having to pay interest on a loan if they were to borrow money.
“This is exciting,” Mayor Joey King exclaimed after the vote had concluded. “We’re actually ahead of the game at this point.”
Lewis was in full agreement: “When Mr. Reidlinger called me, he had stated he did not realize we were starting all of this so soon. I’m glad though. It means things are moving. Hopefully, in short order, we’ll have a brand new water system.”
