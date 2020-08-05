Saturday morning, July 25, in Colonial Beach brought bright skies, high temperatures and the Advocates for Clean & Clear Waterways from Alexandria into town. The 501(c)(3) non-profit group is focused on clean-ups along the shores of rivers, lakes, and ponds in Maryland, Virginia and D.C.
The group brought together 19 volunteers to clean up the shores of Colonial Beach. Twenty-nine bags of trash and recycling were picked up along the miles of shoreline in town.
While the Public Works Department of Colonial Beach is hard at work picking up trash throughout the waterfront every single day this year has been busier than usual due to people visiting closer to home.
In fact on Saturday the first run through of PW was hitting the boardwalk as the group gathered.
One of the main finds on the beaches of town were cigarette butts. Mayor Eddie Blunt volunteered on Saturday and discussed introducing a smoking ban on the beaches after seeing the number of them left in town.
Two years ago, while gathering cigarette butts from the Pier to Town Hill more than 2,500 butts were found. Cigarette butts are the largest amount of litter seen on the beaches even as the number of smokers dwindles.
Caleb Merendino and Benjamin Swanson head up the new organization that is working hard to not only clean up trash, but report environmental issues and do water testing on the various waterways in the DMV.
Started in April, the group has dedicated more than 2,000 hours to cleaning up local shorelines; they have collected 300 bags of trash and sent 78 incident reports to be further investigated.
They are not just doing a one-time cleanup. In fact the group is scheduled to return on August 22 to Colonial Beach for their next volunteer day.
Saturday’s clean up was dedicated to the memory of Edwin “Sonny” Alford. His wife made an appearance as well as some of his grandchildren and great grandchildren to help out with the event.
For more information on the group, to donate, or volunteer time go to https://www.facebook.com/waterwayadvocates/ or https://www.waterwayadvocates.org/ or send donations to PO BOX 964, Alexandria, VA 22313.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.