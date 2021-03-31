Since the end of 2020, local governments along the Northern Neck have been looking at implementing a cigarette tax as a means of pulling in some additional revenue. Several communities already have one in place, such as Warsaw, Colonial Beach and Kilmarnock. Rather than impose their own individual taxes on the matter, the parties involved in this particular cigarette tax have been looking to make it into a more regional affair, encompassing three counties and a town along the Neck. Originally, the plans also included King George County.
At a Town Council meeting in Montross, Town Manager, Patricia Lewis laid out where things stood currently after a few twists in the story had taken place. As Lewis (and County Administrator Norm Risavi, at last month’s Board of Supervisors meeting) indicated, King George County, who had previously been the primary driving force behind the regional cigarette tax, decided to strike out and implement a tax of their own. The idea they sparked, however, remained alive and kicking, prompting a meeting between Lewis, Risavi and Jerry Davis, the head of the Northern Neck Planning District Commission. At the meeting, it was revealed that the plan for a regional cigarette tax was still in place.
The counties taking part in it included Westmoreland, Northumberland and Lancaster counties, as well as the Town of Montross. Lewis is hoping to be able to bring the meeting before the Town Council in time for next month’s meeting. Meanwhile, County Attorney Stewart, at the time of the meeting, was still looking through the agreement and making sure every “i” was dotted and every “t” crossed. The date that is being aimed at to have everything passed by is July 1.
“Jerry (Davis) estimates that we could easily take in $50,000 with the five stores we have,” Lewis explained near the end of her update, “which is big for us. I hope it happens.”
Unless Northumberland and Lancaster County drop out, the Northern Neck Planning District Commission will administer the funds. The Board of Supervisors has put their support behind the project as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.