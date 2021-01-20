Richmond County won’t tax cigarette smokers—at least not right now.
In 2020, Virginia gave counties the authority to wring money from the people in new ways, including taxing cigarettes. Across the Northern Neck, boards of supervisors are considering whether they should or shouldn’t do so, and if so, how to go about it.
One idea that’s being floated is forming a regional cigarette tax board that includes the Northern Neck counties plus King George.
According to Richmond County administrator Morgan Quicke, one of the primary roles of the board would be managing the process of purchasing stamps, which have to be put on each pack of cigarettes if they’re taxed.
However, that board will not set the tax rate. “Each county can still choose the amount it wants to charge up to 40 cents per pack,” he explained to Richmond County Board of Supervisors.
Considering the potential revenue
Quicke presented the board with a projected revenue analysis, explaining that Warsaw already levies a cigarette tax at eight of the 11 stores where cigarettes are sold, and the county can’t double tax.
With three stores remaining, he estimated that the county has the potential to draw revenue from about 10% of cigarettes sold in Richmond County.
Based on the average of about 32 packs per person—a figure obtained from a study in York County—and the maximum tax rate of 40 cents, Richmond County may pull in about $9,642, at best.
But given that Warsaw’s cigarette tax is only 25 cents a pack, Quicke said it probably wasn’t advisable to charge more than the town. Therefore, at 25 cents a pack, the county could see about $6,026 a year.
However, Richmond County would also have to pay for the stamps and likely a management fee for the administrative tasks handled by the board. So, about 15 to 20 percent of the revenue would likely be shaved off by overhead.
“You’re looking at collecting maybe $4,000 to $5,000 for the county’s $27 million budget,” Quicke told the supervisors.
King George and Westmoreland are extremely interested in imposing cigarette tax. “But our limited taxation outside the town doesn’t make this a huge revenue stream for us,” he added.
No tax but let’s join
“I look at this as an opportunity to give back to the people by not taxing them,” said Richard Thomas, supervisor for District 1. “I just don’t think burdening the consumer one more time is what we need to do.”
Quicke noted that this is not a now or never deal. If more stores pop up throughout the county that sell cigarettes, making the tax more worthwhile, the supervisors could decide to implement the tax later, he explained.
District 5 supervisor Lee Sanders suggested the county should join the regional cigarette tax board “to show solidarity” to the other counties but not impose any tax.
That motion was approved 4-to-1 with Thomas voting in opposition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.