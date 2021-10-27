Chesapeake Bank added financial backing to Rappahannock General Hospital—Bon Secours’ new emergency department with a $100,000 pledge.
RGH broke ground on a 35,000 sq. ft. renovation and expansion project in April that will include a major overhaul of it emergency department. In addition to having become more spacious, the eight bed semi-private units will be revamped with one with 10 private rooms.
When treating patients in the emergency department, privacy is key, RGH explained in the groundbreaking announcement. Whether a patient needs to be isolated while experiencing a mental health crisis, or they need to be isolated to rule out an infectious disease, having private rooms within the unit will help protect and preserve the well-being of not only our patients, but our staff and the community as a whole, the hospital added.
Once the renovation is complete, the emergency department will become the hospital’s main entrance, a change designed to ensure that people needing care can quickly connect with the necessary help and answers.
The construction project also includes entrance canopies, a dining area, a new kitchen, as well as a lobby and an expanded registration check-in area.
We feel that access to healthcare is important in our rural community. This hospital is integral for the economic development of the region, said Jeff Szyperski, president and CEO of Chesapeake Bank.
Furthermore, the bank points out that the new emergency department will increase access to quality health care for all residents of the Northern Neck, but notably it will have a profound impact on vulnerable elderly populations. A report from the Pew Institute Research Center, based on 2014 Census data, revealed that Lancaster County and Northumberland County were the fifth and eighth most elderly populated counties in the U.S., respectively, Chesapeake Bank noted.
Alan Bailey, vice president administrator of Bon Secours RGH said, “this generous pledge from Chesapeake Bank will allow us to further our mission and better meet the health care needs of the residents in the Northern Neck. We are grateful for this financial commitment and look forward to improving access to quality, compassionate care in our community for many years to come.”
The construction project is slated for completion in early 2023. Of the $15 million sought in The Campaign for Rappahannock General, $13.7 million has been raised so far.
More to come?
Improvements at RGH may not stop with the current project. Given the overwhelmingly positive response from the community, the hospital is considering moving forward with a renovation of the Outpatient Infusion Center and interior upgrades to patient rooms, corridors and the behavioral health unit immediately following the completion of the current project.
