Riverside Health System and VCU Health System finalized the purchase agreement for VCU Health System to acquire Riverside’s hospital and physician practices in the Northern Neck and upper Middle Peninsula region of Virginia, including Riverside Tappahannock Hospital, officials from both health systems announced.
Pending review by the Virginia Office of the Attorney General, the hospital will officially become a part of the VCU Health System on January 1, 2021, and operate under the name VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital.
“Bringing all the benefits of academic health care from Richmond directly to the residents of the Northern Neck continues Riverside’s effort to fulfill its promise to the residents here — to bring the highest level of care possible as close to home as possible,” said Liz Martin, Riverside Tappahannock Hospital President.
“We’ve long said we are committed to caring for others as we would care for those we love, and I am excited that our Northern Neck communities will continue to receive excellent care locally at the same time they have access to the continuity of services available through VCU Health System’s acclaimed medical center.”
Under the terms of the agreement, the hospital and several related services, including diagnostics, physical therapy, the Riverside physician practices in Tappahannock, Warsaw, Aylett and Callao, as well as MD Express in Tappahannock, will become part of VCU Health System.
“This is a historical milestone for Tappahannock and VCU,” said Dr. Arthur L. Kellermann, newly-appointed senior vice president for VCU Health Sciences and CEO of VCU Health System. “I look forward to the great things we will do together for the Tappahannock community.”
The following locations and services are part of the purchase agreement of Riverside’s medical services in the Northern Neck region: Riverside Tappahannock Hospital, Riverside Surgical Specialists Tappahannock, Riverside Gastroenterology Specialists Tappahannock, Riverside Urology Specialists, Riverside Northern Neck Bone & Joint, Riverside Pain Management Specialists, Riverside Physical Therapy – Mt Clement, Riverside Diagnostic Center – Mt Clement, Riverside Physical Therapy Warsaw, Riverside Tappahannock Emergency Physicians, Riverside Tappahannock Hospitalists, Riverside Tappahannock Cancer Care, Riverside Callao Medical Arts, Riverside King William Medical Center, Riverside Tappahannock Family Practice, Riverside Warsaw Medical Arts, and MD Express Urgent Care.
Both organizations are committed to a seamless transition for patients and team members. Riverside team members will transition employment to VCU Health System on July 1, 2021. Until then, they remain on the payroll of Riverside.
“It has been an honor to serve the Northern Neck community,” said Bill Downey, Riverside CEO. “Riverside Health System and VCU Health share the same values and commitment to improving the health of our communities by expanding access to quality care and providing leading-edge, compassionate and effective health care close to home. Having a Richmond-based affiliation will allow for an even better care continuum and care coordination for residents of the Northern Neck. We are excited about this new relationship and look forward to expanding our future relationship with VCU Health.”
