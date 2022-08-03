C&F

C&F Bank expresses the belief that a strong community benefits everyone and says that’s why they have been committed to the markets they serve with their time, talent, and treasure since 1927.

“The devastating fire that struck our neighbors in Tappahannock saddened us for the families and businesses impacted, and we immediately began thinking about how we might assist those in need. While our bank doesn’t have a branch in Tappahannock, many of our customers live or work in the town so we knew we needed to help,” said a statement from the bank.