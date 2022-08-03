C&F Bank expresses the belief that a strong community benefits everyone and says that’s why they have been committed to the markets they serve with their time, talent, and treasure since 1927.
“The devastating fire that struck our neighbors in Tappahannock saddened us for the families and businesses impacted, and we immediately began thinking about how we might assist those in need. While our bank doesn’t have a branch in Tappahannock, many of our customers live or work in the town so we knew we needed to help,” said a statement from the bank.
“That’s when we learned the Warsaw business community and public officials were making plans to convert their scheduled 4th Friday Community Concert on July 22 into a night of support for the Tappahannock community. It made sense for our company to join the community fundraiser since the bank is already a major sponsor of these summer concerts,” the statement continued.
Many C&F teammates volunteered for the show and sponsored a prize table where guests showed their support for the fundraiser. Randy Phelps, Warsaw Mayor and retail market leader for C&F Bank, even volunteered for a $20 donation pie toss. Mayor Phelps and fellow C&F teammate and Warsaw town council member Rebecca Hubert proudly presented a $5,500 check to Beth Sharpe, executive director of the Tappahannock Mainstreet Program and Tappahannock Mayor Roy M. “Monte” Gladding.
“We were proud to stand with our Tappahannock friends in their time of need,” said Phelps. “This is when communities are supposed to come together, and it was a lot of fun to do just that”.
