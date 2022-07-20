Northumberland County Supervisors officially honored the Burgess family who owned Callao Supermarket for 72 years of “great service” to the community.
In a resolution presented to the family last Thursday, the supervisors noted that the family’s grocery store opened in 1948 and was operated for four generations by Paul Burgess, Robert Burgess, Bobby Burgess, and Chris Burgess.
Further, Bobby Burgess and his family were recognized for their generous donation to the Callao Hometown Community Association. They not only secured 2.3 acres of land for a desired park but also then gifted it to the association for the community’s use.
The county’s resolution recognizes that without the Burgess’ donation, the search for land to build a community park in Callao would be ongoing.
“It’s a pleasure to have you here in the county. You ran that store for years and years. It was a great need, and you always looked out for the people in the county,” chairman of the board Richard Haynie told the Burgess family when presenting the resolution.
“We thank you and we appreciate this,” Burgess stated. In addition to thanking the supervisors, “I would like to thank all of the members of the community for all of their patronage and support over the years because it allowed us to live here and raise our families here and operate a business. And if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have been there for 72 years.”
Another act for Callao Supermarket
On the heels of that recognition, Supervisor James Brann revealed he was informed that the building that housed Callao Supermarket will reopen “in the very near future.” The new store will offer groceries and other household items, and it will create 15 new jobs, he said.
