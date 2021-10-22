David Beale, VDOT’s resident engineer for the Northern Neck, started his monthly update to the board of supervisors with news of a serious accident involving an Amish buggy on Route 3 in Richmond County.
A Jeep crashed into the back of the buggy near Folly Neck Road. The two occupants of the buggy were launched from it, sustaining severe injuries, and the horse was euthanized. The driver of the Jeep was unscathed.
“We often think of pedestrians, cyclists, and other people that use the roads,” Beale stated, “but we need to remember the Amish are out there and have just as much of a right to the roadway. It’s a sobering reminder of how things can change.”
Conversation turns to complaints
September, meanwhile, was a busy month for VDOT, from mowing the primary routes to sweeping Montross’ curbs and gutters for the Fall Festival. Asphalt patching was also done, getting several roadways ready for surface treatment. As of the time of the update, half the remaining gravel roads in the county under state maintenance had been re-graded, and the other half were not far behind.
Work that is still awaiting completion includes pipe repairs in Westmoreland State Park, a slope failure on Route 202, ditch repairs on Twiford Road and Harts Landing, and paving—lots of paving.
The passing lanes for the Route 3 project, meanwhile, are moving along. The project’s contract deadline is set for December 30, but Beale projects that the whole project should be done around November. The main thing in the works at this point is striping the road, the completion of which is eagerly awaited, if Westmoreland Supervisor Russ Culver’s story is any indication.
“I had the misfortune of coming home last night down Route 3 where they’re building the passing lanes, and I was scared to death,” Culver explained, “It was raining, and the lights from cars in the other lane made it so I couldn’t see anything. None of the stripes have been painted on the sides. Normally, when you’re blinded by the oncoming traffic, you look for the white lines on the side, but I couldn’t see anything. I was fortunate to not have an accident, and I know you’re not responsible for that, but I was hoping you could see about it.”
Culver was critical of the overall work so far, noting that several of his constituents called complaining about the surface treatment.
“When I get phone calls about a major highway that’s not done in good stead, I think something needs to be done about it,” he concluded.
According to Supervisor Tate, several folks are also worried about the passing lanes potentially turning into a speed trap, and many are wondering if the speed limit for the area with the passing lanes will be altered as a result.
Beale stated he would consult the traffic engineers, but the primary understanding right now is that the area will remain with its usual speed limit of 55 miles per hour.
“I am a bit perplexed here,” Vice Chairman W. W. Hynson chimed in afterwards, “I understand that you don’t want to increase the speed, but we have only one passing place between Oak Grove and Montross that’s good aside from the straight-way outside of town. Right now, I’d say all we’ve created is a speed trap rather than a passing zone if we don’t bump the speed up. I don’t think you’ll be doing much passing at 55.”
“The ability to pass is not based on the speed limit,” Beale countered. “It’s based on the differential between the speed limit and how fast the car in front of you is going. So if the car in front of you is going 45 and you’re frustrated, you can pass them in a 55 zone with no trouble. If we raise the limit to 65, a camper might be going 60, and you’ll have to go around 70 to pass.”
“There’s still a lot going on in that corridor too,” Beale continued, “You’ve got the garage, a mini-storage, several other businesses and houses, and no turn lane. We don’t want to set up a dangerous rear-end collision, or turn it into a racetrack. After all, there’s already a place for that. But we’ll take a look all the same.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.