Kilmarnock unveiled a piece of larger-than-life LOVE artwork at Towne Center Park Saturday, March 20 adding to the roster of over 200 LOVEworks across the state.
Kilmarnock’s LOVE art is part of a state and local partnership to promote travel and tourism using artwork linked to the Virginia is for Lovers brand.
Ashley Jones, Kilmarnock’s community development coordinator, said Rita McClenny, the president and CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corporation explained that Virginia is for Lovers is about doing the things you love to do on vacation with the people you love most.
“The new LOVEwork at Town Centre Park captures that idea perfectly,” said Jones.
“Each LOVE installation is a reflection of the community in which it stands, and the Kilmarnock LOVEwork is no exception,” she explained. Kilmarnock’s artwork is designed to give an authentic sense of place so it has elements representing aspects of life in the area, including the water, farming, forestry and commercial fishermen and women.
“Kilmarnock is very rich in its culture and wanted to showcase the hard-working men and women of the area who provide its stability and amazing quality of life,” said Jones. “This piece of artwork is for them as a ‘thank you’ for all their hard work and contributions to the area. Kilmarnock wouldn’t be what it is without these hard-working people and this sign will be on display to show what Kilmarnock is made of each day.”
And fittingly, like it represents the lives of locals, the art was created locally.
Sandy Matthews of Creative Designs in Irvington created the “O” and the “V.” The “L” and the “E” as well as the construction were done by Kilmarnock’s Public Works staff.
Jones recognized public works supervisor PJ Jones for his team’s work noting that last week there was a day where they were so intent on completing the sign that they worked between rain showers ensuring it would be ready by the unveiling date. Even Deputy Town Manager Marshall Sebra, pitched in to get the job done.
The LOVE project started in 2019 under the leadership of Keith Butler, a former councilmember who later moved out of the area. This project has since faced some delays and challenges over the years. But Kilmarnock Mayor Mae Umphlett said she is super exited that this amazing piece of artwork is finally in Kilmarnock. “And I really, really want to thank everybody,” she added.
The LOVE art will be accessible to the public 365 days a year, and it has a 32-foot dock that allows guests to walk up to the letters and be one with the sign.
Kilmarnock encourages visitors to go take pictures and share on social media with #LOVEVA. Also Jones revealed that the display will be changed or decorated seasonally, giving visitors a reason to keep coming back.
“This is really cool. This sign is really well done and I love the crab traps,” said Susan Thomas, a Kilmarnock resident who said she walks in the park all the time.
