To say the slowly rising edifice of the new high school in Westmoreland County is exciting for a number of people is quite the understatement. While much remains to be done, the building is still going up at a rapid pace.
Back at March’s School Board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Michael Perry gave a facility update, during which it was laid out where the building’s progress stood, what remained to be done and perhaps the biggest concern at the time, how much the auditorium’s fixtures would cost.
The auditorium extras were definitely one of the highlights, for while the County’s Board of Supervisors and Industrial Development Authority would later give their stamp of approval to the change order, back at the time of the meeting, everyone on the School Board seemed to be a tad worried that they would walk away from the then-upcoming tri-board meeting empty-handed. Fortunately, a few developments had taken place just a little bit beforehand.
It turned out that Branch Builds had realized that one of the items that had been value-engineered out had not actually been deducted from the price tag. This led to the initial price tag of $2.64 million on bid day eventually going down to $1.69 million, and finally, $1.56 million and change on the day of the tri-board meeting.
“That’s important because the county told us last year when we started doing the exercise on the Auditorium that if we could get it down to $1.5 million, the county would give $750 thousand while we took a matching amount from the contingency,” Dr. Perry explained. The contingency fund would still have over $822,000 after the $750K was used, the extra $61K added to their half of the price tag was easily dealt with.
This went a long way towards the change order to install the auditorium equipment being approved by the Board of Supervisors, the School Board and Industrial Development Authority back in March. At the School Board meeting, Dr. Perry and Chairman Ralph Fallin gave all the credit to the architects over at Grimm & Parker.
“It’s been incredible,” Dr. Perry stated before continuing on to show the progress on the new school itself, which was starting to look like the picture that Dr. Perry had constantly been starting his facility updates with.
The front doors have the bottom set of glass windows installed, and the steel beams in the cafeteria have now been installed. Walls have gone up in the auditorium and bathrooms, while the auditorium got its ceiling. Out back, meanwhile, the window openings have started forming, while the gymnasium was also having its steel installed, while framing for the classrooms was also installed.
The presentation was concluded with a time-lapse sequence showing the construction of the school. For a large chunk of the stills, the workers from Branch Builds kept moving mud and dirt, but once pieces started being placed, the rest of the structure started to pop up in short order.
Thanks to the approval of the change order to the auditorium last month, meanwhile, students will have a properly-furnished auditorium to look forward to, rather than a blank room. There’s still much to be done, and the completion date remains at its original estimate of February 1, 2022.
