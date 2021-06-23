The interval between the end of the school year and the beginning of the Boys & Girls Club’s summer program seemed the perfect time to celebrate the opening of the club’s new building. “With Covid restrictions relaxed and finishing touches finally completed,” said board president Ronald Davenport, “we planned our Grand Opening, outdoors, for Friday, June 11th, to be followed by a community open house on Saturday, June 12th. Who could have anticipated that several inches of rain would fall throughout the day, culminating precisely at 4 pm as guests arrived! Although we were disappointed that some of our Capital Campaign supporters and key community partners could not navigate the flooded roads to be here, we were grateful to the many who did come, including our speakers and ribbon-cutters.”
After opening remarks from Davenport, an invocation by board vice president Rev. Linwood Blizzard, and welcome from executive director Phillip Mumford, the ribbon cutting ceremony began. Stirring speeches by Paul Trible (CNU president and honorary capital campaign chair) and Leonard Powell (close friend of former, beloved board members and mentors Dr. Carolyn and Col. William Hines) followed. In the words of Donna Anderson, former board president and campaign chair, “Both Paul and Leonard could not have expressed more beautifully their love for this club and for the community that has sustained us from its inception.”
