In February, the media turned its attention to the story of a boy who plummeted down a 30-foot well in Hustle, Virginia. The lucky teen is reported to have made a full recovery.
“He came by the station with his parents just to thank everyone,” said Lieutenant Caleb Wilson of Hanover County Fire and EMS. “Apparently he’s made a full recovery.”
Wilson added that he did not personally see the boy visit the station.
Tappahannock Essex Volunteer Fire Chief Paul Richardson said the 16-year-old was walking in his backyard when he stepped on the wrong piece of plywood, which gave out beneath his feet. The boy was then partially submerged in water for up to three hours.
The environment at the bottom of the well was so life-threatening that first responders had to lower down an oxygen tank, a mask, and a life preserver for the boy to use.
The Hanover County Fire and EMS Technical Rescue Team assisted by setting up a tripod hauling system and lowering a crew member into the well to save the teen. A LifeEvac helicopter rushed the teen to VCU hospital as soon as he was pulled out.
Richardson, who was present at the scene, said the boy did not appear to have any injuries. The TEVFD Facebook page shared similar news shortly after the incident, reporting that the teen had only experienced “minor injuries.”
