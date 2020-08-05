The 560 members of the Fredericksburg Elks Lodge 875 donated 100 book bags filled with school supplies to three elementary schools in the Northern Neck. This effort was spearheaded by Trustee Georjean McDermott and financed through the Elks Bingo operation.
On July 29, Mrs. McDermott was aided in the delivery by Past Trustee Carol Baker, Lodge President Diane Blesi and VEA First Vice President Ray Dameron. The book bags were delivered to Washington District Elementary, Cople Elementary and Richmond County Elementary.
The Elks were welcomed with open arms and gratitude by the leadership and faculty of each school. These book bags will be distributed to the students as they return to school.
In addition to the book bags the Fredericksburg Elks Lodge 875 has donated over 1500 safety glasses to Northern Neck Technical Center in Warsaw in the past five years. They support the communities through their drug awareness program, scholarship program, Veterans program and Americanism program. “It has been our privilege to show these communities that Elks Care and Elks Share,” said VEA First V.P. Ray Dameron.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.