Virginia State Police are investigating a bomb threat that occurred at Northern Neck Regional Jail on Monday, March 1.
Bomb arson investigators from Virginia’s Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Richmond Field Office and an explosive detection K-9 responded to the scene, searched the facility, but didn’t find any explosives.
The bomb threat was called into a facility located in the 3900 block of Richmond Rd., according to Sergeant Dylan Davenport, a public information officer for Virginia State Police’s Richmond Division. State forces responded at 11:30 a.m. and the preliminary investigation revealed the call originated from inside that facility.
Northern Neck Regional Jail’s address is 3908 Richmond Rd., suggesting someone inside the jail made the call alleging the bomb threat.
John Austin Wainwright, 26, was charged in connection with the incident. As of 8:31 p.m. Monday, according to Northern Neck Regional Jail’s automated system, he was facing three charges, including revocation of a suspended sentence or probation, threat to bomb or damage a building, and falsely calling or summoning police. Each was listed as no bond or not bondable.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Davenport said Wainwright’s list of charges included terrorism. She did not confirm what connection Wainwright had to the facility. However, she said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Local authorities and correctional personnel hadn’t responded to inquiries for additional details at the time of press.
