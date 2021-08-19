Just about every business owner will tell you that the most important rule is “Location, location, location!” As this determines not just how many prospective customers might pass by and stop, but how easy it is for them to stop and leave in the first place, along with how far it might be from Emergency Services. Pick the right location, and many of the difficulties of running a place are eased up considerably. Pick a bad location, however, and one might as well be signing the death warrant of their business from the first day.
About two and a half miles from Hague, over where Erica Road and the Cople Highway intersect, there is a 2-acre lot that previously had been the location of a small corner store, before the place was eventually abandoned after having seen quite a few tragedies and robberies.
At last week’s meeting of Westmoreland County’s Board of Supervisors, Bryan Oliff and Zugey Ramos were looking to get the property re-zoned so that it could have a convenience store that also had carry-out food, much like the Wilkin’s Grocery in Montross. Currently, it is zoned as business-general, or B-1, which would now allow for a convenience store without it also being a gas station. In the case of the lot in question, the fuel tanks had been removed many years back, and thus the re-zoning was necessary.
Back in 2004, the area was re-zoned from A-1 to B-1, and given a special exception for retail stores. However, despite all the permits being secured, nothing was done with the site itself, thus letting the special exception expire.
“If we were approved, we were hoping to set up a family-run business,” Ramos explained, “I have four kids that will be helping me, ages 9 through 16, and I was looking to hire 2-3 new employees.”
To say the location is in need of sprucing up is a massive understatement, as wild growth frequently threatens to overrun the lot before it is cut down. What’s more, if the zoning request had been approved, VDOT would have required eight parking spaces, based on the square footage of the building, and the entrance to the lot would also have to be reworked in order to better handle traffic. Furthermore, there is a large amount of graffiti that would have to be painted over.
To say there were objections to this from residents in the area is quite an understatement, with concerns ranging from their property values to a potential increase in crime, as well as the site’s history with previous businesses, all of which have gone under.
As mentioned before, traffic is another major issue, with Supervisor Russ Culver pointing out just how much of a death trap the lot is in its current state, which illustrates why so much work was required by VDOT if the site was to be brought up to their safety standards.
“On Route 626, if anyone pulls over to check their phone there,” Culver explained, “they can’t see oncoming traffic from the Montross area down. You have to stick the nose of the car out in the lane to see around it, so that’s a concern.
“I just don’t want to approve something that VDOT hasn’t had a chance to look over,” Culver continued, “because I go out that way all the time, and I know what all the restrictions are like there with regards to sight.”
Barbara Reamy, a Hague resident, also spoke at length on the locale, albeit over the phone. She also sent a letter, in which she stated that there were many questions she still had about the proposed convenience store, as well.
“Will the business be open 24/7? Will it be accessed on Route 202 or 636?” the letter asked, ”This just names a few. Previously and presently, this area is being used as a trash dump and the inside and outside of the building is being used as restrooms by truckers and passersby. This property is now considered by us to be residential, since no one has had a business there for some time. We live in a quiet, friendly neighborhood and would like it to remain that way.”
On the phone call, Reamy echoed Culver’s concern about sight lines. “The plants and growths there are another concern,” Reamy stated, “Because the D.O.T. contractors will only cut the grass and weeds maybe twice a year. At the intersection of 202 and 626, you have to pull midway into the inside lane to see if traffic is coming.
“There have been quite a few accidents there,” she continued, “And some of those vehicles have landed in my yard. I am not sure where the turn lane to the property is located in these proposals. There has never been one in the 65 years I’ve seen it there.”
The other concern that Reamy brought up involved the possibility that the back of the store could turn into a gathering spot for folks after-hours, especially if the store were to apply for a liquor license.
“It’s hard for me to believe,” she concluded, “that this property was a part of your 2030 revitalization plan. This is not a town. If the county has received a grant to update the existing building, then I believe that lawn mower repair would be on the top of the list, along with the auto repair shop across the street. Plus, down the road lies the old Hague bank and Hague Supermarket.”
The structure there, which has existed since at least 1966, had previously been known as Porky’s Grocery Store. Before that, it had also been a post office and country store. Back in those days, it was run by Fred Barnes from 1966 to 1978, before he retired.
Even for that brief stint, there was trouble. Mr. and Mrs. Barnes would walk from their house to the store each day, and on at least three occasions since they moved to the house, the place was broken into. Another time, the cash register was stolen and later discarded. Mr. and Mrs. Barnes were also robbed at gunpoint, and their house broken into on another occasion.
“If this is approved, and anything happens to our property, or that of our daughter, or any harm comes to our grandchildren, you will be held responsible,” Reamy warned just before her call ended.
Gary Smith, another county resident that lived near the property, echoed concerns about sight lines.
“I build roads for a living,” Smith stated, “And there is no way you can put a turning lane in that short of a distance. Sight distance is terrible. You have to ease out. I pray that if you do re-zone it, that nobody gets hurt.”
Those that spoke were not universally against the re-zoning, as Ms. Lopez, a friend of Ramos and lifelong resident of Westmoreland, spoke up.
“I remember when it was Porky’s,” Lopez stated, “And it’s kind of sad to see it deteriorate like this over the years. I live 1-2 miles from the site, and I know that Ms. Ramos is a family person. She puts family first. I don’t think there will be a lot of crime aside from what is taking place at other convenience stores, and I think there are solutions for the issues people have brought up, and I think Zugey will take all the necessary precautions and look out for the safety of the community and bring something new to it.”
When the time came for a decision, Supervisor Culver suggested letting the matter sit for a time until Ramos had talked with VDOT and gotten their input.
“I think it would be premature to do this without waiting to see what VDOT has to say,” Culver explained, “I don’t mind approving it, but I want to wait for VDOT’s approval first. I think we need to postpone this until then.”
In the end, the Board denied the rezoning for the time being. It remains to be seen what will become of that particular lot, as Ramos can come before the Board again in the future. During public comment near the end of the Board meeting, Richard Wilkins pointed out that there are still plenty of places that Ms. Ramos could utilize, and the Board should work with her.
“There’s several businesses that are vacant in Hague that could be utilized,” Wilkins stated, “Hague grocery is just one of them, and the infrastructure is already there.”
