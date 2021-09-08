Belle Isle State Park has a new living shoreline that’s designed to address years of bank erosion and reduce pollution in the Chesapeake Bay.
Since 2007, the shoreline behind the Visitors Center had been losing about 7.6 feet of land per year, which left a scene where the bank heights varied from 3 feet to 8 feet until VDOT and Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) partnered to improve it.
An ‘ideal’ project
VDOT’s MS4 permit, which regulates stormwater discharge, requires the department to comply with the Chesapeake Bay Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL), which aims to reduce the amount of nitrogen, phosphorus, and sediment entering the Chesapeake Bay by 2025.
A few years ago, VDOT began reviewing potential project sites across the Chesapeake Bay Watershed, and Belle Isle was considered “ideal” because a shoreline project would help the department to meet its TDML requirements as well as repair and stabilize the park’s eroding shoreline.
The work and the impact
In the project area, which spanned about 1,000 linear feet, the banks were graded to slope to the Rappahannock River, and rock breakwater structures were added in the water to absorb its impact and guard against erosion. Sand was added leading out to the breakwaters, and tidal marsh grasses were planted in that sand with the expectation that eventually a marsh system will develop between the breakwaters and the bank and tie into two existing marsh areas.
According, to VDOT, this project is estimated to spare the Bay of about 939,000 tons of sediment, 858 pounds of nitrogen and 572 pounds of phosphorus, which is 97% the TDML’s phosphorus reduction requirement for the Rappahannock River Basin.
To date, VDOT has invested $1.7 million in the project. And although VDOT covered the bill, pulling this project off required involvement from a range of state and federal agencies.
Belle Isle’s park manager, Katie Shepard, worked with VDOT and DCR on design, schedule, and construction plans. The US Army Corps of Engineers and Virginia Marine Resources Commission were involved in permitting. The Department of Historic Resources reviewed the project area for protection of cultural resources, and NOAA and Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources worked on protection of the terrestrial and aquatic species and habitat.
Public access?
“To best protect the sensitive and diverse habitats created through this project, there will not be access to the shoreline,” said Shepard. However, the park’s Deep Creek Trail runs along the top of the banks and will offer spectacular views of the Rappahannock River and the project area,” she said.
Currently, that trail is closed to allow recently planted wildflowers, grasses and shrubs to get established, but it’s expected to reopen in the spring.
