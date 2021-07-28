Bay Transit, the public transportation division of Bay Aging, has reinstated trolley service in Colonial Beach, Urbanna and Kilmarnock after being suspended during the 2020 summer season because of COVID-19. The popular summertime trolleys went back into service during the July 4th holiday weekend and will operate every weekend until Sunday, September 5th.
The Colonial Beach trolley, known as ‘the Osprey Express,’ runs on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 AM until 7 PM with stops throughout town including the Colonial Beach Town Pier and Visitors Center, the Dockside Restaurant, the Boathouse Marina, the Nightingale Marina, Motel & Lighthouse Restaurant, the Colonial Beach Plaza Bed and Breakfast, James Monroe’s birthplace, the Wilkerson Restaurant, the High Tides Restaurant, and much more.
“We are thrilled to have the Colonial Beach trolley back in service this summer,” said Patricia Sanders, Bay Transit’s Operations Manager. “It was a team effort reactivating the trolley and we couldn’t have done it without the assistance of the Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce. We enjoyed record ridership during the 2019 summer season, and it looks like 2021 will be another great year for tourists and townspeople to get around Colonial Beach on the Osprey Express.”
Fare collection on the trolley has been suspended for the entire 2021 season, and all riders are required to wear masks. Children 12 years of age and younger must be accompanied by someone over the age of 16.
For more information about Bay Transit and the trolley schedules, visit www.BayTransit.org or call the Bay Transit Ride Line at 877-869-6046.
