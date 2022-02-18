Bay Transit received a $1,500 sponsorship donation from Tri-River Investment Group of Davenport & Company in support of the ‘Art in Transit’ 2022 contest and judged exhibition. The contest involves having artists submit artwork that connotes motion or movement for an opportunity to have their work displayed on a Bay Transit bus.
While presenting their sponsorship check, Jay Black, senior vice president – Investments at Davenport & Company, noted, “Bay Transit and the RAL Art Center are doing great work to make our slice of the world a better place for us all.
“The 2022 edition of ‘Art in Transit’ will be bigger and better than ever,” noted Bay Transit Director Ken Pollock. “Thanks to sponsors like Tri-River Investment Group, we will be awarding a total of $1,500 in prize money to the first, second and third place entries as well as raising money for Bay Transit and RAL Art Center.”
Bay Transit is planning to earmark the donations generated by ‘Art in Transit’ 2022 to help fund a continuing education scholarship that will allow front-line employees at Bay Transit, such as bus drivers, mechanics, schedulers, and dispatchers, to take classes at Rappahannock Community College (RCC) or apply for the scholarship for a member of their family. “We see how hard our bus drivers and other front-line staff have to work,” Pollock said. “Hopefully, scholarship assistance will help an employee or employee’s family member to pursue educational opportunities that may have otherwise been out of reach.”
Depending on how much money ‘Art in Transit’ 2022 raises, some funds may also be dedicated to support Bay Transit’s “New Freedom” mobility management service. New Freedom is a transportation service providing seniors and individuals with disabilities the ability to attend medical appointments, shop, work and attend social and recreational events even for travel outside of Bay Transit’s service area and/or service hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.