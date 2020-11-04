Funds remain available for the Middle Peninsula Planning District Commission-administered Back to Business grant program, but business owners must apply for them by the November 15 deadline.
The counties of Gloucester, Mathews, Middlesex, Essex, King and Queen, and the towns of Tappahannock, Urbanna and West Point, partnered with the Middle Peninsula Planning District Commission to launch the Back to Business grant program earlier this year recognizing the financial hardships businesses suffered from restrictions imposed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Back to Business Middle Peninsula grants assist impacted businesses by covering a portion of these increased costs incurred in response to social distancing and compliance with additional health and safety requirements put in place.
“The elected officials of our Middle Peninsula region remain committed to helping get grant funds into the hands of business owners who need them so that our entire region can continue its economic recovery,” said Lewie Lawrence, Middle Peninsula Planning District Commission Executive Director. “We encourage any business that meets the criteria to apply by the November 15 deadline.”
The grant program, funded by local governments thanks to allocations from the federal CARES Act, is designed to reimburse the increased cost of changed business practices that have been spent in response to the pandemic, but not cover the normal cost of operating the business. More than $1 million in grant applications have been received since the Commission announced the program in July.
Grant applications must be submitted online at www.b2bmidpen.com by November 15, 2020.
Businesses in the following localities are eligible to apply: Gloucester, Mathews, Middlesex, Essex, King and Queen, and the towns of Tappahannock, Urbanna and West Point.
Gloucester-based businesses only can also request assistance for past due rent or mortgage payments.
Businesses applying should read the eligibility requirements on the website thoroughly, Lawrence said, and be prepared to submit various documents to support their application. Supporting documents required include, but may not be limited to, a current 2020 copy of business license, receipts for items purchased with explanation of why the purchase was made to help continue operations during the pandemic, and photos of the items purchased.
Questions about the program or to request support in filling out the application should be directed to the Middle Peninsula Planning District Commission at 804-758-2311 or via email to dmantell@mppdc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.