Last Friday, at approximately 7:40 p.m., a King George Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a vehicle driving recklessly on Rt.206/Dahlgren Road in King George. The vehicle was traveling in excess of 20 mph over the posted speed limit and passing vehicles on a solid double center line.
The deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle to initiate a traffic stop but the vehicle lost control, crashed, and caught on fire on Dahlgren Rd in the area of Monte Vista Drive.
Deputies attempted to rescue the driver of the vehicle, Jamari D. Brown, 19, of Colonial Beach, who was later pronounced dead on scene.
Three deputies were seen by medics and treated at the Mary Washington Hospital for injuries suffered in their attempts to rescue the driver. Two of the deputies were treated and released a few hours later. One deputy was admitted and remains hospitalized, but is in good condition, according to King George first sergeant Kecia Wharton.
The Virginia State Police responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.
