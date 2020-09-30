Potential recipients are leaving their share of Lancaster’s CARES Act money on the table.
The county received over $1.8 million of federal funding in two tranches. Under the rules for the funding, the county is supposed to pass along a portion to its incorporated towns, but the towns must make formal requests before the money is provided.
County Administrator Don Gill revealed that although Irvington claimed its share from the first tranche of funding, the town hasn’t requested its second round of funds. White Stone hasn’t claimed either of its batches of money.
Additionally, not a single person has applied for Lancaster’s Small Business Grant Program. The original deadline for applications was September 25 but due to the lack of requests, the window has been extended to October 8, which will give the review committee time to assess any applications before the Economic Development Authority meeting on October 15.
“Businesses out there who want this money, need to apply for these grants because time is ticking down and if businesses aren’t going to apply we need to reallocate this money,” said Jason Bellows, chairman of Lancaster’s Board of Supervisors.
The current rules for the CARES Act funding requires that the money either be spent or encumbered by December 30. Thus far, Lancaster has spent less than half of the money it received and over the next couple of months, it’ll be looking for things to plow that money in to.
