The Town of Kilmarnock will distribute a second round of grants to small businesses that have experienced business interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $40,000 in funds is available through the town’s Kilmarnock Strong Small Business Grant Program.
Grants of up to $1,000 will be provided to small businesses to offset business interruption costs during the pandemic. The program will award grants to eligible businesses on a first-come, first-served basis and only for-profit businesses located within the town’s corporate limits will be eligible for the grant program. Businesses that were awarded grants during the first round of funds remain eligible for round two.
“Our businesses have done an excellent job responding to this pandemic,” said Mayor Mae P. Umphlett. “We were pleased with the initial response of the Kilmarnock Strong Small Business Grant Program and want to help as many businesses as we can through this second round of business grants.”
The grant program is possible through a partnership between the Town of Kilmarnock and Lancaster County Economic Development Authority (EDA). “We are appreciative of the EDA’s continued support to get these funds to our business community,” said Chad Thomas, Economic Development & Tourism Coordinator.
The town will start accepting applications on November 13, at 9 a.m. online at www.kilmarnockva.com/covid-19-business-resources. Paper applications will also be available at Town Hall. While many businesses will be eligible for the program, there are some categories of business or organizations that will not be eligible. Businesses must have a current 2020 Kilmarnock business license and be current on all taxes and fees as of March 1. Other ineligible businesses include:
• Independent contractors operating multilevel or network marketing business (such as
Avon, Mary Kay, etc.)
• Independent contractors working on gig platforms (such as Airbnb, Uber, Lyft, etc.)
• Home-based businesses
• Nonprofit organizations
• Banks, businesses engaged with speculation or real estate
• Franchises not headquartered in Town of Kilmarnock corporate limits
Timeline:
• Start of Applications: November 13
• Close of Applications: November 30
• Application Review: November 30 – December 4
• Forward of Approved List to EDA for Disbursements: December 4
• Announcement to Business of Approval: December 7
• Disbursement Date: Week of December 7th
For information about regarding the Kilmarnock Strong CARES Small Business Grant, please contact Chad Thomas at 804-435-1552 x3 or cthomas@kilmarnockva.com.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Chad D. Thomas
Economic Development & Tourism Coordinator 804-435-1552 x3
