It has been a year since the original project to build a park in downtown Montross was unveiled. Since that time, June 2021, some hurdles were jumped while others remain. As the project continued to truck along, several other ideas popped up and attached themselves to it, including the possibility for pickleball courts.
“The last time I sat here with you was about a month prior,” Mayor Terry Cosgrove stated. “And I remember being a bit defeated about the survey that came back on the potential pickleball court by the water tower.”
Back in April, an apparent snag was hit when confusion arose over who the land the court was on belonged to as well as whether it was big enough for the pickleball courts to begin with. At the meeting in May, it was discovered that the town did in fact own the property. Jane Branson dug up the deed for the tennis court.
However, Mayor Cosgrove revealed there was yet another plot twist waiting.
“I saw the surveyor recently, and he had just come from looking at the area again,” Cosgrove explained. “He found a bunch of monuments and markers. He was going to have to take them back to his shop and plot it all out. So it’s not as dead of an issue as it was two months ago when I couldn’t find the land that we thought we owned.”
At this point, once a fresh survey comes in, Mayor Cosgrove and town manager Patricia Lewis will send it along to get design and pricing after they get the council’s approval. Afterwards, a public conversation can be held about the whole thing.
As for the park, the plan now is to press ahead. The USDA kept shifting the goalposts for a grant that would have been a huge help.
According to Cosgrove, he and Lewis are looking to have a conversation with a pavilion company hailing from Pennsylvania and get pricing for a pavilion. Afterwards, two recreation companies are to be consulted about maybe getting some playground equipment installed and then, coordinate with the master gardeners to get some pollinators installed.
