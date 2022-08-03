For the second time within a month, fish that were intended for Omega’s Protein’s factory have ended up dead in the waters and on the beaches of the Eastern Shore. But this time, in addition to menhaden, the fatalities included red drum, and there could be consequences.
Catch and release
Omega Protein and its fishing partner, Ocean Harvesters, explained that on July 25, one of the vessels had a “rare and unexpected encounter with a school of red drum.”
The boat was about a mile offshore of Kiptopeke State Park in Northampton County, and the crew was in the process of bringing a load of menhaden on board when the captain noticed a group of red drum in the net. He instructed the crew to open the net and release the fish.
The joint statement that the companies released on July 26 said, “The crew observed that many fish swam away, but the captain acknowledged that many fish likely died during the incident.”
There was no “likely” in the matter.
“The combination of net stress and water temperatures resulted in large numbers of dead fish to wash ashore,” said a statement from Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC). As of last Thursday afternoon, it was still unclear how many fish died.
Quick response
“We quickly developed a strategy for retrieving any fish floating in the water or washing ashore in the area. By early morning today, additional fishing vessels and crewmembers from our fleet were on site and working to remove any fish floating in the water. Our third party, on-call emergency response crew is on site to remove any fish that come ashore,” the companies’ statement said.
VMRC confirmed that Ocean Harvesters contacted them within 2 hours of the incident and provided regular updates amid their cleanup efforts.
What happened?
The companies statement explained the menhaden harvesting process outlining that a spotter airplane manned with pilots who are “experienced in identifying schools of various species from the air” flies over the water and when the pilots see menhaden, they direct fishing vessels to them. However, when spotter pilots see a school of red drum or another species, they advise their fishing boats to avoid that location.
“The most likely explanation” of what happened on July 25 “is the unusual situation in which a school or red drum swam beneath a school of menhaden, making them unobservable to the spotter pilot,” the statement explained.
According to VMRC, this red drum incident occurred in the morning. On that same day, around 11:45 a.m., a spotter plane from the fishing operation was circling the air in Kilmarnock helping authorities search for a plane crash, which turned out to be a false alarm.
The companies’ press contact would not confirm what time the red drum nabbing occurred or where the spotter plane was when it happened. In fact, the companies’ refused to comment on the incident at all beyond their joint statement.
VMRC said it couldn’t confirm if a spotter plane was present when the red drum were caught and released. But if it wasn’t, there are no regulations regarding the use of spotter planes.
Apologies aren’t good enough
Noting several times how rare this type of incident is, the companies’ joint statement said, “In fact, we have no record of an incident of this kind occurring in the recent past.”
However, “We acknowledge the impact and inconvenience Monday’s incident may have on the Eastern Shore community and will continue to focus our collective efforts on the situation until it is remedied,” it added.
“This is a disgusting sight. I am mad as hell. This is not politics. This is right and wrong. What is happening in the Bay is wrong on every level,” Delegate Tim Anderson posted on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.