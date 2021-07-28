On Saturday night, July 17, 2021, Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a residence in the area of Curley Lane and Monroe Bay Circle for a Breaking and Entering involving a Sexual Assault. Upon arriving on scene, deputies canvassed the area while a detective initiated deployment of the drone. Shortly after deployment, the suspect was located lying down in a nearby soybean field. The suspect was subsequently arrested without incident.
Mr. John C. Heasley, 44, is charged with one count of Breaking and Entering at Night and one count of Object Sexual Penetration. He is currently being held at Northern Neck Regional Jail with no bond. His first court appearance has been scheduled. The investigation continues.
“The drone systems that the sheriff’s office acquired two months ago through a federal grant administered by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) are already paying dividends. Each deployment thus far has been a complete success. The magnitude of time, manpower and other resources that these systems can save is invaluable,” stated Sheriff C.O. Balderson.
