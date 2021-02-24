Al Stewart was designated to serve as the Acting Secretary of Labor, effective January 20.
Al Stewart is the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Operations in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Administration and Management (OASAM). In this role, he provides day-to-day management to approximately 900 employees in the national office and six regional offices. He has overall leadership responsibility for policy and operations encompassing business operations, procurement, information technology, human resources management, civil rights, emergency management, security, administrative services and employee safety and health.
With over 39 years of federal civilian and military service, Stewart began his service to DOL in 1991 by serving in a variety of critical leadership roles. Throughout his service to Department, he has served as the Director of the Business Operations Center, the Director of the Office of Administrative Services, the Director of OASAM’s Strategic and Performance Planning effort, and the Director of the Office of Procurement and Grant Policy. Stewart received the Presidential Rank Award for Meritorious Service in 2008.
Stewart received a B.A. from Virginia State University; an M.A. in History and Public Administration from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro; and a J.D. from the North Carolina Central University School of Law. He is licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and the District of Columbia. He was born and raised in Callao, Virginia and a 1973 graduate of Northumberland High School.
