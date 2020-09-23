Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department brought a tiny bit of normalcy to town on Friday, September 18.
While the normal Potomac River Festival was canceled in June due to COVID-19, the Fire Department could not let the 69th annual event just not happen especially on the 125th anniversary of the department.
On Friday night, around 15 units of fire and rescue vehicles took the traditional parade route, then around the point with lights and sirens going.
People were scattered here and there; small family groups together, separated from the other groups. As the lights flooded the early evening sky and echoed across the water, small children in attendance were delighted.
While the Nation’s Noisiest Fire and Rescue Parade is normally the start of summer for locals, it was an appropriate ending to the season as temperatures dipped over the weekend.
CBVFD President Randy Feltner wrote a heartfelt note on the Department’s Facebook page that concluded, “This was more than we had even hoped for. I think I speak for everyone when I say we hope that even if for a couple minutes tonight we could bring a smile to your face and make you forget about all the hardships that 2020 has brought us.”
