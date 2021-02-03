The Westmoreland County Museum has lost a treasure that left a void that can never be entirely filled. Darlene Agnes Tallent was that treasure. She was a valuable resource for all things Westmoreland, including the nearby A. T. Johnson Museum of African American Education and Culture. One never left the Westmoreland County Museum Library without knowing more than when you entered. Darlene was a historian’s dream and researching was her passion.
When collaborating with the Westmoreland County Museum in Montross or merely engaging in conversation, Darlene made you want to do additional research on the given topic. Long after the event, she would share tidbits of information for another research project. She often spoke of writing a book of “old wise sayings” and laughed at some that she had and would marvel over the wisdom of these “old folks.” She helped so many people secure the data and various forms of information to finish their books; some who perhaps failed or forgot to credit or mention that had it not been for Darlene’s help theirs may still be an unfinished manuscript.
The board and staff of the A. T. Johnson Museum African American Education and Culture knew Darlene Agnes Tallent as a friend, researcher and consummate historian. She exemplified a commitment and dedication to her profession and generously shared her knowledge and skills with others. She will be dearly missed!
Submitted by
Marian Veney Ashton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.