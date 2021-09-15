Marguerite Grace Brackett Spear was born on Labor Day, September 5, 1921 in Richmond to Hugh White Brackett and Daisy Jewel Ward Brackett. Her middle name, Grace, is after her father’s mother. Her nickname was Snookums! Hugh was a bricklayer who was born in Richmond, VA on May 11, 1896 and died on June 21, 1975 in Clinton, Maryland. Daisy, a homemaker, was born May 12, 1891 in Fremont, NC and died February 13, 1981 in Kilmarnock, VA. They married on November 13, 1920 in Wilson, NC. Marguerite’s siblings were Richard (“Dick”) Ward Brackett born May 24, 1923 and died October 13, 1996: and June Marie, who was born August 2, 1925 and died September 9, 2016.
As a child, elementary school began in Richmond, VA. The family moved to Wilson, NC when she was around 8 years old to live with her cousins due to the Depression. At age 13 the family moved to Washington, DC for her father had found a job. Marguerite liked to roller skate, play an old upright piano and people-watch with her friend, Nina at the Library of Congress and Union Station. She also watched every presidential inauguration starting with FDR from her home! And had the fortune of meeting Charles Lindbergh at a book signing. She was a member of Job’s Daughters and a Fifth Messenger.
After working at the Five and Dime and the Credit Union, Marguerite anticipated marriage, but plans changed. She enlisted in the Coast Guard with the help of many milkshakes to achieve the necessary weight gain. When WW2 ended, Marguerite walked to 42nd Street and could barely move. It was so crowded!
Many of her family members served our country as well. Her father, Hugh Brackett served in the Army in WW1; brother, “Dick” Brackett in the Navy in WW2 (in the Pacific on two different ships that sank, surviving both); husband, Ralph Shear in the Army in Korea and son, Ralph Spear was in the Air Force.
Marguerite married Ralph Starwood Spear November 30, 1957. He was born February 26, 1913 and died August 21, 1913. She met him at a Fort Belvoir dance that she frequented with her friend, Marie. Ralph spotted her because of her height. They lived in Clinton, MD just outside of Andrews Air Force Base.
After working in the intelligence division for the Coast Guard, she went to work at the FBI under Hoover. She did not like working under Hoover (she said he was an …). When the OSS became the CIA Marguerite went to work there. Her first boss at the CIA was Frank Lindsay. He interviewed her and said “Come in Monday and we’ll see in a couple of weeks if you work out.” From 1947 until his retirement in 1963, she was the personal secretary for Frank Wisner. While at the CIA, she met several interesting people. She recalls Eloise Page, the first and highest ranking CIA female officer, who had her do some typing and so on. Eloise was around the office a lot and seemed to be a very nice person. Another was, Letitia Baldridge who was a good friend to Jackie Kennedy. Others she worked under were Richard Helms and Tracy Barnes. When she first started working for the CIA their office was near the Lincoln Memorial on the Tidal Basin where she loved looking out the window at the cherry blossom trees. While on maternity leave with her son Ralph, the CIA moved its headquarters from DC to Quantico, VA. She was very glad she didn’t have to assist in the move. All she had to do was comeback to work to her new office.
While working at the CIA, she said envelopes marked confidential were indeed CONFIDENTIAL. Even when there was a fire drill they had to lock all paperwork up before leaving the room and again upon going home for the night. Anytime Frank Wisner had her call someone she had to listen in on the conversation in order to take notes. Marguerite retired from the CIA in 1972.
She made and kept many friends throughout her life. Some of her closest friends are, Nina from middle and high school in DC., whose family is from Callao and Marie, from her first job at Stones’s Merchantile, the credit union and the FBI. She met Betty at Union Station , both on their way to report to the Coast Guard in Manhattan and Harriet at boot camp in Stillwater, OK. and Pauline at the FBI and CIA. “Billie” (Willie May) from the CIA (also from the Northern Neck) and Angela from the CIA were others. If Marguerite is your friend, she is your friend for life. The Spears, Angela and husband plus two other couples would alternate monthly hosing international dinners.
After retiring in 1972 and moving to Montross in 1979, she took care of her mother, helped with her grandchildren and went to work for a local attorney. She enjoyed traveling to places such as North Carolina, New York, Nevada, Arizona, Hawaii, California, Florida and the list goes on. Marguerite, being a woman of faith, became a member of Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church. At church she joined the United Methodist Women’s group, was church secretary, volunteered at the free health clinic, is part of the Friendship group and knits hats for the homeless and premature babies in the “Busy Bees” group. In her community she would spend a lot of time at the pool with friends. After the season, they would take turns driving to the Riverside pool in Tappahannock. Throughout her life Marguerite has had a great love for reading. She said it takes her to different places with different people.
Thankfully, Betty’s daughter Annie and husband, Chris provide Marguerite a steady stream of books since she no longer is able to enjoy time at the library. She is blessed with five grandchildren; Leah, Brandee, Tyler, Alexis and Eric plus five great-grandchildren; Jackson and Trent Jones, and Blake, Tarryn and Carter Hall.
Marguerite says that the older she gets the more fascinated she is with people’s behavior and the less she understands it. She has come to the conclusion that everyone has something odd about them. Even at 100 Marguerite has a very sharp mind and a very quick wit. One of her favorite sayings is “It’s a wonderful life if you’re strong enough to get through it”.
