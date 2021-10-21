Westmoreland County’s EMS has had quite a year. Despite the pandemic, which caused the department to rewrite entire textbooks of how to conduct business, the department has raked in awards.
Westmoreland County’s EMS was awarded a “Silver Plus” rating from the American Heart Association.
“For rural areas, that’s a real hard benchmark to meet,” Blake Byrd, EMS assistant chief told the board of supervisors last week. “Roughly 356,000 Americans die each year from cardiac arrest, some outside the hospital. Since January 2020, we have had eight individuals walk out of the hospital after they suffered cardiac arrest. Traditionally, the national average is around 15 percent. Westmoreland County’s average of people leaving after suffering a heart attack is up at 32 percent”.
“I can’t say enough good things about the staff of this department,” he stated, “Next month, I’ll be doing this job longer than I haven’t. I’ve worked big and small departments, from Roanoke to the Eastern Shore, and every day I show up here, I am blown away by the work they do. It is mind blowing, how much talent we have here. These numbers I gave you are all their work, not mine, not the chief’s.”
And if last year’s rating from the AHA was a shocker, this year’s was an even bigger one. The county’s EMS is getting the AHA’s “Gold Plus” rating, its absolute best.
“We have to give a lot of thanks to the sheriff’s department and the Westmoreland Volunteer Fire Department for that,” said Byrd.
This dedication and teamwork paid off massively several times already this year, but one incident in particular stood out. On June 30th this year, at 9:55 in the morning, a call was placed to EMS about a woman suffering a cardiac arrest in one of the far corners of the county. Westmoreland’s Volunteer Fire Department arrived within minutes of the call, giving CPR and defibrillation. Once EMS arrived, the patient was successfully revived and transported to VCU-Tappahannock. Three weeks later, she made a full recovery. On August 10, the department was awarded for its performance, along with the personnel in the Poly Heart Center. At last week’s meeting, all the EMS personnel involved were presented with awards as well.
“You make it real easy for us to do our jobs in administration,” Byrd concluded, “I know it’s an incredibly expensive avenue to support, from equipment to funding, and it’s not cheap. But what we are able to do here is unmatched, and I can’t thank you or the staff enough.”
Hiring looking good
Twelve new EMS positions were approved in February 2020, and the positions are now filling up. It’s gotten to the point that there are 21 applications still on file, many of them paramedics and EMTs, which “means we’re in a pretty good spot,” said Byrd.
Supply chain issues
“Supply chains were a big problem for us last year, but it’s getting better,” he continued. The new ambulance that we ordered was one of the victims of COVID. We ordered it in January, and [initially] it was supposed to be here in June, but [now] it’s supposed to arrive before the next board meeting if all goes well.”
Another project that Byrd brought attention to was the construction at Station Four near Oak Grove, which had been plagued with delays and material shortages. According to Byrd, the most recent hang-up was the bay doors, which were finally installed several weeks back. The main item they’re awaiting now is a diesel tank. Although the project has been fraught with delays, the results have been worth it, said Byrd.
