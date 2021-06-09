Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity received a surprise and very welcome gift last week, just in time to “raise the rafters” on Habitat’s 21st home. Drew Ransone, of Ransone’s Nursery and Landscaping, offered the use of his company’s crane to lift the trusses in place, and donated a crew to do the work for Habitat. Habitat Building Chairman Bill Otley responded “Yes, absolutely – that would be great!!!”
On the morning of Tuesday, May 24, the crane and truss crew arrived at the build site, located on Gaskins Road in Weems, and by 10:30AM all the trusses were up and secure. The volunteer construction crew that is building the latest Habitat home were grateful to Ransone’s Nursery and Landscaping for their significant contribution.
Construction is going well, and it is anticipated the home will be completed later this year. Volunteers who would like to participate in the build are invited to call the Habitat office at (804) 435-3461. New volunteers can learn to do carpentry, flooring, trim work, plumbing, etc. from the construction site supervisor and experienced volunteers. Other tasks include organizing tools and equipment, landscaping, and cleanup. Days and hours are flexible according to your availability.
There are many other ways to support Build #21, including making donations to buy windows, doors or roof trusses, for example, or provide meals for construction volunteers. There are many opportunities to volunteer at the Habitat Resale Store, located at 460 N. Main St., Kilmarnock, any day Monday – Friday, 10AM – 1PM. Please visit the LNHH website, http://www.lnhabitat.org/, for other ways to support our local Habitat affiliate in its mission to ensure that everyone has a decent place to call home.
