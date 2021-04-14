We retired to the Little Wicomico and especially love our sunsets west toward King Point. Last August a neighbor from Sharps Creek left a note regarding the impact an installation of floating oyster cages was having downriver, and warning that a similar permit was in the approval process adjacent to the Sunnybank Ferry. He provided Mr. Ben Stagg of VMRC at 757-247-2225 (Ben.Stagg@mrc.virginia.gov) as a contact point for further information.
Mr. Stagg provided information and noted that once public notice was posted, comments to be incorporated into the review could be submitted. The documentation he sent showed a proposal for 511 cages in 9 runs on 10’ centers in a scalene triangular leased area along the channel from off of King Point to just before the Kayan side ferry right-of-way.
My comments noted that in addition to the early workboat traffic in poor light, transients anchor overnight in that location; there are multiple crabpots set and multiple pleasure boaters and jet skiers, all of whom could be at risk for accidents and loss of river-use at a choke point. While good for owner and water quality, oyster cages are not attractive, so tourism and resale value of homes could be reduced for other state taxpayers to advantage one company. Pushing traffic closer to the Sunnybank side of the channel could increase erosion on our and neighboring properties, and I provided pictures of shoreline 2006 vs 2020. I also identified discrepancies to resolve before approval by the Commission. No response was needed to my last email in late November and I hopefully concluded that the request for permit had been withdrawn because of the issues with it.
This was incorrect. There may be a Commission hearing on it as early as May 25. If this is the first you are reading about this proposed project and it will impact your experience of the Little Wicomico, I suggest you also contact Mr. Stagg.
-Lynn Melton,
Reedvile
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.