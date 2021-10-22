Dear Editor,
Where’s Waldo?
In much of Virginia people play Where’s Waldo. Here in Virginia’s 99th District, the game is Where’s Margaret? The incumbent is running for re-election and simultaneously running from her constituents. She is out of sight and uncommunicative.
The NAACP sponsored a debate between the candidates, but only candidate Linwood Blizzard attended. The incumbent was a no-show. African-Americans make somewhere around 20% of the residents in the 99th District. The incumbent’s absence was tantamount to totally ignoring nearly a quarter of the people she is supposed to represent.
And, if you are a “come here” forget talking to our delegate. She apparently wants nothing to do with you. She appears to be only interested in listening to people who will tell her what she wants to hear, not what she needs to hear.
The incumbent does, on occasion, pose for photo ops, but won’t denounce the domestic terrorist attack in Washington, D.C. on January 6th. Her silence indicates she thinks it is okay for demonstrators to storm and sack the U.S. Capitol, beat up and kill policemen, then to urinate and defecate inside the United States Capitol.
It is time for a change. We need Linwood Blizzard to represent all of the residents of the 99th District. He will not turn away from people because of the color of their skin or where they were born. We need a representative who will condemn threats to our democracy.
Blizzard is a man of faith, with a long history of service to the community, family values, and vision. We need Linwood Blizzard in Richmond—someone who cares about everyone in the district and wants to represent us all.
-Dave Cariens,
Irvington
