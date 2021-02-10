What has happened to Rob Wittman? We may not always agree with his politics, but we considered him a moderate conservative, albeit an ineffective one. Things certainly have changed since the Democrats are now in control.
Last month, Rep. Wittman voted against certifying the electoral votes from Pennsylvania even after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and the US Supreme Court found no evidence of voter fraud. This vote was cast after an attempted overthrow of the government by a mob attacking the Capitol, which Rep. Wittman referred to as a “mere blemish.”
In response, the First Congressional Democratic Committee joined many constituents demanding Rep. Wittman’s resignation. The resolution calls for his resignation for “supporting efforts to undermine and/or overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.”
To make matters more bizarre, Rep. Wittman recently voted not to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a known racist extremist, of her Committee assignments. One would then assume Rep. Wittman believes in Rep. Greene’s conspiracy theories that 9-11, Sandy Hook, and Parkland were all hoaxes. Equally bizarre is the fact Wittman must agree with Greene’s belief that Jewish space lasers are used to set off wildfires.
Rep. Wittman was recently appointed to Vice Ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee. Do you feel safe having your Congressman “second in command” of such an important Committee? Will he ask Bernie for more money in the defense budget for Jewish space lasers? He may get it since Bernie is Jewish.
It is time for Rep. Wittman to resign. He has lost the confidence of voters in the 1st District, including conservatives. He has lost his will to govern or put people before party.
Rep. Wittman won’t resign; however, we can vote him out on November 8, 2022.
-Cyanne Yates,
Chair, Essex-Richmond County Democrats
