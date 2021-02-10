Mr. Wittman says one thing and then does another.
In his press release of January 7, he states, “Congress has a Constitutional duty to uphold and maintain the integrity of our system of government...” Then he says of his vote to reject Pennsylvania’s electoral college, “I believe the facts support my vote to object to the Pennsylvania electors and I encourage the Supreme Court to act quickly to address Pennsylvania’s unconstitutional, procedures.”
The problems are: the Pennsylvania Law passed in 2019 by State Republicans and Democrats alike was unchallenged until Republican Rep Mike Kelly filed suit after the 2020 election. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court unanimously dismissed the Kelly lawsuit on November 28, saying the GOP had waited too long to challenge the law. Thousands of votes had been cast in keeping with the law. Subsequently, on December the 8, the lawsuit was rejected by United States Supreme Court Justice Alito.
So, what were facts causing Mr. Wittman to again violate his oath to uphold the Constitution? There weren’t any. They were only conspiracy theories, which help foster an insurrection.
He also stated in his press release, “Again, my oath to this office is to defend the Constitution and faithfully discharge my duties. Regardless of my personal opinion of who I believe is best to lead this country, this is bigger than just this election…”
This vote to reject was in-fact his second violation of the Constitution. The first was signing the amicus brief for Texas Attorney General Paxon’s Suit, which SCOTUS ruled would violate the most fundamental Constitutional principles.
Mr. Wittman says one thing, i.e. respecting his oath to uphold the Constitution, then does exactly the opposite.
How do we trust someone who does this? The answer is, you can’t.
-Jim Knupp,
Hartfield
